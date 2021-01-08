Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federations not complying with National Sports Code cannot be granted recognition: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday made it clear that National Sports Code is the law and the federations which are not complying with it cannot be granted recognition. The court gave a last opportunity to the Centre to show that the 41 National Sports Federations granted recognition were complying with the requirements of the code.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:08 IST
Federations not complying with National Sports Code cannot be granted recognition: Delhi HC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday made it clear that National Sports Code is the law and the federations which are not complying with it cannot be granted recognition. The court gave a last opportunity to the Centre to show that the 41 National Sports Federations granted recognition were complying with the requirements of the code. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Najmi Waziri said: "We grant one last opportunity to the Respondent (Centre) to comply with the order of November 6, 2020, failing which we direct the secretary (sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to remain present during the next hearing."

With this direction, the court scheduled the next hearing on January 22. The court was hearing a plea filed by Advocate Rahul Mehra challenging the recognition granted to the 41 NSFs.

Senior advocate Sachin Dutta and central government standing counsel Anil Soni have urged the court to grant more time to file a reply in the matter. The petitioner's lawyer opposed the Centre's request saying that enough time has already been given to the authorities.

Mehra has informed the court that the "government has failed" to take appropriate action against those federations who violated the sports code as a decision relating to recognition to the 41 NSFs is contrary to the sports code and issued in a wholly arbitrary manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata inaugurates 26th KIFF, allows full occupancy of Bengal theatres

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Friday virtually inaugurated the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival KIFF and allowed full occupancyof cinema halls in the state with adherence to COVID safetyprotocols.The inaugural ceremony...

House Speaker Pelosi says spoke to top U.S. general about restraining Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she spoke to the top U.S. military commander about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining two week...

Czech crematorium can't cope amid COVID-19 surge, hospitals filling up

Staff at the crematorium in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava are working around the clock to cope with the number of bodies they have taken in during December, a sign of the surging number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths across th...

Trump to blame for death of Rosanne Boyland, 34, at Capitol riot, family member says

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during Wednesdays assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn President Donald Trumps election loss said he blames Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021