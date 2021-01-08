Left Menu
Western Army commander reviews operational preparedness of Kharga Corps

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:32 IST
The Army's western command chief Lieutenant General R P Singh visited the Kharga Corps in Ambala on Friday and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops, a defence spokesman said.

Lieutenant General Singh was received at the corps base by Lieutenant General S S Mahal, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps.

The commander was briefed on various aspects of operational and administrative preparedness of the formation, the spokesman said.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Singh interacted with senior officers of the formation and expressed satisfaction with the high standards of professionalism.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

