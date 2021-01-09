Left Menu
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 08:48 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing. "At 10:30 am tomorrow, 9th January will address the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. This is a great opportunity to interact with our vibrant diaspora," the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday.

PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians, according to an official release. In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Convention will be held in a virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced, the release said.

The inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions. The first plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second plenary on Facing Post covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs. The finale would be the valedictory session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognize their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

