Three killed as car rams into stationary lorry in TN

Three people, including two women,were killed and three others injured, when their car rammedinto a stationary lorry in nearby Tirupur district early onSaturday.

The incident occurred at about 5 am when six members of afamily from the city were heading to Kumbakonam, police said.

The speeding vehicle hit the lorry parked along thehighway at Olampalaytam, resulting in the death of threepeople, they said.

Three others who sustained injuries were admitted to thegovernment hospital in Tirupur.

Investigations are on, police added.

