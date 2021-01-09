Farmers protest at Delhi borders against Shaheen Bagh verdict, petitioner to SC
Petitioner Rishabh Sharma, who filed the plea to remove farmers from Delhi borders, has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Saturday urging immediate removal of protesting farmers from the borders claiming the agitation is in violation of its verdict on the Shaheen Bagh protest.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:21 IST
Petitioner Rishabh Sharma, who filed the plea to remove farmers from Delhi borders, has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Saturday urging immediate removal of protesting farmers from the borders claiming the agitation is in violation of its verdict on the Shaheen Bagh protest. Sharma said the top court allowed protests subject to public order but was silent on inconvenience to commuters and such permission is against its Shaheen Bagh judgment.
Sharma, in his affidavit, stated, "If the farmers are allowed to continue protest by blocking the public road, it will not only contradict the court's own judgment in Shaheen Bagh matter but also cause hardship and inconvenience to the common citizen as the increase in the raw material cost will automatically increase the cost of finished goods." He further mentioned the newspaper reports citing farmers agitation shot up the raw material price by 30 per cent and incurred a daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore
On December 2020, Sharma had filed a plea before the Supreme Court saying that commuters are facing difficulties due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. (ANI)
