Twenty-one people have tested positive for UK variant of COVID in Marseille

Twenty-one people have tested positive for UK variant of COVID in MarseilleReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:55 IST
Twenty-one people in the southern French city of Marseille have tested positive for the new variant of COVID initially found in England, the Marseille police department said on Saturday.
The police department added that the new cases of the variant had been discovered within a family cluster.
