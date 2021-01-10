Sonu Sood moves HC against BMC notice for illegal construction

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood hasapproached the Bombay High Court, challenging a notice issuedagainst him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)for allegedly carrying out structural changes to a residentialbuilding in suburban Juhu without permission.

Sood, in his petition filed last week through advocateD P Singh, said he has not carried out any ''illegal orunauthorised'' construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagarbuilding.

A single bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan will hearthe petition on Monday.

''The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in thebuilding that warrant permission from the BMC. Only thosechanges that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional andTown Planning (MRTP) Act have been done,'' Singh said.

The petition has sought that the court quash and setaside the notice issued by the BMC in October last year, andan interim relief of no coercive action to be initiatedagainst the actor.

Last year, after receiving the notice from the BMC,the actor approached a civil court, but failed to get relieffollowing which he filed an appeal in the high court.

The BMC last Monday filed a complaint at the Juhupolice station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood forallegedly converting the residential building into a hotelwithout permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after theBMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedlynot complied with the requisitions and was continuingunauthorised construction even after the notice was served tohim in October last year.

The police are yet to register FIR in the case.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like''Dabangg'', ''Jodha Akbar'' and ''Simmba'', came into spotlightlast year for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reachtheir homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

