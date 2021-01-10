Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Bengal's Malda

Brown sugar worth Rs50 lakh was seized and a man arrested in West Bengal's Maldadistrict, police said on Sunday.

The seizure was made on Saturday night in theKaliachak police station area, following a chase of theaccused persons, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, two police officers began chasingthe two suspects on a motorcycle. They managed to catch one,while the other accused fled, police said.

A hunt is on to nab him, they said.

Following interrogation of the accused, a resident ofDakshin Laxmipur village, police seized around 2.5 kg of brownsugar from his house.

The seized drugs are worth around Rs 50 lakh, saidPrashanta Debnath, the deputy superintendent of police(headquarters).

Further investigation is underway, he said.

