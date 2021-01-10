Man held with pistol, live cartridge in Mumbai

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for illegally carrying a country-made pistol and alive cartridge in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that a man carrying a pistol waslikely to come to Hans Bhugra Road in Kalina area here, apolice team reached the spot and arrested the accused onSaturday, he said.

A case was later registered against the accused,identified as Hasan Abdul Pathan, a resident of suburbanAndheri, under relevant sections, he said.

''We are trying to find out for what purpose he wascarrying the weapon and if he has some criminal background,''assistant police inspector Vikram Patil said.

