Lukashenko says Belarus to draft new constitution by end of 2021 - RIA

Lukashenko says Belarus to draft new constitution by end of 2021 - RIAReuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:18 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that a new constitution would be drafted by the end of the year and then put to a national referendum, RIA news agency reported.
Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by voter fraud allegations. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has rejected criticism while presiding over a sweeping crackdown in the ex-Soviet republic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
