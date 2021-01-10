Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermenPTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:35 IST
The Sri Lankan Navy hasarrested nine Indian fishermen and seized one mechanised boatfor allegedly fishing in that country's waters, besidesdamaging fishing nets in a separate incident, officials saidhere on Sunday.
The fishermen were arrested near Neduntheevu on Saturday,Fisheries department officials said, adding that one boat wasalso seized by the Lankan navy.
In a separate incident, the Lankan navy personnelallegedly damaged fishing nets in 20 mechanised boats nearKatchatheevu on Saturday, the officials added.
They also allegedly hurled stones and bottles on thethe Indian fishermen, they said.
Fishermen's association representative Sesuraja rued theacts of the Sri Lankan Navy, saying damage to equipmentcaused distress to the fishermen.
Meanwhile, the fishermen operating mechanised boatsdecided to strike work indefinitely from Monday, urging theCentre to expedite steps for the release of about 52 fishermenfrom Lankan custody at the earliest.
About 800 boats and 5,000 fishermen would keep off thesea, representatives said.
