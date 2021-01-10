Maha CM meets Bhandara fire victims' kin, orders safety audit

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray on Sunday met kin of the newborns who died ina fire at the Bhandara district hospital the day before andsaid orders have been issued for conducting safety audit ofall hospitals in the state.

Ten of the 17 infants, aged between one month andthree months, died in the blaze erupted at the Special NewbornCare Unit of the four-storey state-run hospital here in eastMaharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said the probe willascertain if the fire was an accident or was the fallout ofignoring an earlier safety report.

The CM also informed that orders have been issued tocheck if there have been any incidents of ignoring safetynorms at hospitals in the state while combating thecoronavirus pandemic.

Thackeray, who flew in from Mumbai in afternoon toBhandara, said he met the kin of the victims, including thetribal couple Geeta Behere and Vishwanath Behere who losttheir first child, a girl, in the tragedy, with folded hands.

''It was very sad and heart-wrenching incident. Imetkin of some of the deceased newborn babies. I have no words toconsole them, as the lives which are lost cannot be broughtback. I have also inspected the spot (in the Bhandara hospitalwhere the fire had occurred),'' he said.

Thackeray also spoke to hospital and health officials.

''The probe we have announced will also check if thefire was an accident or was something which happened as aresult of ignoring earlier safety report or due to negligenceor because of any other factors,'' Thackeray said.

He said the cause of the incident, whatever it may be,will be known after the inquiry committee formed by the stategovernment submits its report.

''Truth will come out. We are not going to blame anyonepurposefully, but if any negligence is found, stringent actionwill be taken against those responsible for any lapses,'' headded.

The CM said orders have also been issued to check ''ifthere have been any incidents in the state of ignoring safetynorms at hospitals while combating the coronavirus pandemic''.

A team has been formed to go into the safety aspectsof the fire incident, he said.

Thackeray was accompanied by Maharashtra LegislativeAssembly Speaker Nana Patole during the visit.

The state government on Saturday announced theformation of a a six-member team headed by the director of thehealth department to probe the incident. The team was directedto submit its report within three days.

Thackeray said divisional commissioner has beenentrusted the responsibility of the committee.

Bhandara falls under the Nagpur administrativedivision.

Thackeray also said an expert official who worked withthe Mumbai Fire Brigade is one of the members of thiscommittee.

The CM said the probe team will prepare guidelines sothat such incidents do not recur anywhere in Maharashtra infuture.

