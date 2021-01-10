Left Menu
Maharashtra govt scales down security cover of Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has reduced the security cover of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MVS) chief Raj Thackeray and Union Minister and Republican Party chief Ramdas Athawale, among others.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has reduced the security cover of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MVS) chief Raj Thackeray and Union Minister and Republican Party chief Ramdas Athawale, among others. According to Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra government has enhanced the security of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.

The security cover of Fadnavis has been reduced from Z+ to Y+ with escort, while his wife Amrita Fadnavis' security has been scaled down from Y+ with escort to X, and their daughter Divija Fadnavis' security from Y+ to X. Raj Thackeray's security cover has been reduced from Z to Y+ with escort and Athawale's security has been scaled down from Y+ with escort to Y+ without escort.

Meanwhile, the government has removed security covers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil, and other BJP leaders including Narayan Rane, Raosaheb Danave, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Madhav Bhandari, Shobhatai Fadnavis, Prasad Lad and Haribhau Bagade, along with Congress Marotrao Kowase and former party leader Kripa Shankar Singh. (ANI)

