Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.
Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany afetr two months of treatment for COVID-19.
