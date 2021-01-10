Left Menu
Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany afetr two months of treatment for COVID-19.

