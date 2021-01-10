Maha: 4 robbers fire 7 rounds, loot jewellery shop, 3 injured

Three people were injured onSunday afternoon after a group of four robbers opened fire andattacked them with choppers while looting a jewellery shop inAmbernath in Thane district, police said.

The incident took place at 1:40 pm and 250 grams ofjewellery, worth Rs 12.77 lakh, has been looted, UlhasnagarDeputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite said.

''The four men, who came on two motorcycles, engagedthe jewellery shop staff in banter at first and then pointed arevolver at him. While they were escaping with the loot, theowner of the shop and one more person walked in. The threeunsuccessfully tried to stop the quartet from escaping,'' hesaid.

''The accused then fired seven rounds, injuring oneperson, identified as Laxman Singh, and stabbed the other two,identified as Vasan Singh and Bhairav Singh, with choppers.

The three have been hospitalised,'' the DCP said.

Teams have been formed and several roads have beencordoned off to nab the accused, Mohite said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)