Maha: Skeletal remains of boy found in water tank

The skeleton of a 7-year-old boywho went missing from Bhiwandi in Thane district in Novemberlast year was found in the water tank of a building close tohis home, police said on Sunday.

The remains were found on Saturday by boys after acricket ball fell into the tank while they were playing, anofficial said.

''The body has been sent for post mortem and furtherprobe is underway. We have added murder charge to thekidnapping case we registered when the child had gone missingon November 25,'' he added.