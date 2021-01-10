Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Skeletal remains of boy found in water tank

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:08 IST
Maha: Skeletal remains of boy found in water tank

The skeleton of a 7-year-old boywho went missing from Bhiwandi in Thane district in Novemberlast year was found in the water tank of a building close tohis home, police said on Sunday.

The remains were found on Saturday by boys after acricket ball fell into the tank while they were playing, anofficial said.

''The body has been sent for post mortem and furtherprobe is underway. We have added murder charge to thekidnapping case we registered when the child had gone missingon November 25,'' he added.

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Avian flu: MP experts explore crows, migratory birds link

Nearly 700 crows have been founddead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avianinfluenza scare and the chances of their getting infected withthe virus is high as they feed on other dead birds, expertssaid on Sunday.State animal husb...

Rajinikanth fans stage protest seeking his political entry

Scores of fans of superstarRajinikanth staged a protest here on Sunday demanding theveteran actor to take the political plunge, days after he hadruled out joining politics.A good number of protesters converged at Valluvar Kottamhere and rai...

Bird-flu outbreak confirmed in 7 states, fresh avian deaths reported from several areas

A bird-flu outbreak has been confirmed in seven states, the Centre said on Sunday even as fresh avian deaths were reported from various parts of the country.The outbreak has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Prad...

MDMK chief Vaiko condemns demolition of Jaffna University war memorial in Sri Lanka

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MDMK Chief and MP Vaiko on Sunday strongly condemned the demolition of the Mullivaikkal War memorial at Jaffna University campus in Sri Lanka. I deplore the government which launched its troops, parami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021