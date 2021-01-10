Refused to serve chicken, 2 drunk men set hotel on fire

Two men were arrested forallegedly setting a roadside hotel on fire here in Maharashtrain an inebriated condition after its owner refused to servethem chicken in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused Shankar Tayde (29) and Sagar Patel (19)visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chickenaround 1 AM, an official said.

As the hotel owner expressed his inability to oblige,they set the hotel ablaze, he said, adding that nobody wasinjured in the incident.

