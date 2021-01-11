Left Menu
Cylinder blast in boat: 11 TN fishermen rescued off Mangaluru coast

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Timely and swift action by theIndian Coast Guard saved the lives of fishermen in distressdue to a cylinder blast and fire in a fishing boat offMangaluru coast on Sunday.

A cylinder kept in a fishing boat from Tamil Nadu hadexploded when the boat was about 140 nautical miles west offthe New Mangalore port.

The people in the boat immediately contacted the CoastGuard.

Two offshore patrol vessels of the Coast Guard fromMumbai- Sachet and Sujeet-, were rushed to help the fishermen.

A Dornier aircraft patrolling in the sea in the weehours of Sunday was diverted to the area to locate the boatfaster.

The officials not only located the boat but alsoestablished communication with the fishermen facing danger andinstilled courage and confidence in them.

By then, ICGS Sachet and Sujeet reached the spot andevacuated the severely injured and administered medical aid.

The fishermen were brought to the New Mangalore portby evening.

One fisherman, who sustained 36 per cent surface areaburns was rushed to the government Wenlock hospital here.

All other fishermen are safe and medical aid and foodhave been arranged.

The owners are arranging a boat for towing the damaged fishing boat, a Coast Guard release here said.

