Man burnt to death as car catches fire after collision with pole

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:04 IST
A man was burnt to death when his car caught fire after an accident in Karni area in Jaipur, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am on Monday when the car collided with a pole at Gandhi Path, overturned and caught fire. Mohit Panwar, a resident of Bikaner, got trapped in the car and was charred to death, police said.

His friend Vishal Saxena, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, was rescued, they said.

