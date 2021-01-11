Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sedition case: Bombay HC extends protection to Kangana Ranaut from arrest till Jan 25

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the protection to actor Kangana Ranaut from arrest till January 25, in connection with a sedition case filed against her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:23 IST
Sedition case: Bombay HC extends protection to Kangana Ranaut from arrest till Jan 25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the protection to actor Kangana Ranaut from arrest till January 25, in connection with a sedition case filed against her. The high court was hearing the petition filed by actor Ranaut seeking to quash FIR filed against her in Bandra Police station.

The court has adjourned the hearing till January 25, giving relief to sisters -- Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel from any coercive action against them by police. Earlier, a case was filed in Bandra police station against the sisters and they both were booked for objectionable comments on social media.

The court has further asked the original complainant to file a reply to Kangana's plea seeking to quash the FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Schools shut as Madrid clears record snow ahead of cold spell

Schools in Madrid were closed on Monday while most trains and flights resumed as the Spanish capital tried to return to some form of normalcy after a huge snow storm on the weekend. While many in Madrid enjoyed the rare snow fall, skiing ri...

Ocado warns product availability being impacted by COVID-hit suppliers

British online supermarket Ocado has become the first major food retailer to warn that the availability of some products is being impacted by COVID-19 pandemic related staff absences in its supply chain. Deaths from the virus have now excee...

Indonesia reports 8,692 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, January 11 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,692 within one day to 836,718, with the death toll adding by 214 to 24,343, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,715 more people w...

Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards' lives, vaccine rollout

The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralysed large parts of central Spain over the weekend. It has now led to icy weather that is hampering the rollout of the much-needed vaccination a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021