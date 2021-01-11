Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para arrested again

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists and secessionist forces, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:10 IST
PDP youth wing president Waheed Para arrested again

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists and secessionist forces, officials said. The case was registered by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) range which has been probing terror cases and has filed over two dozen FIRs.

Para was produced before a court in Jammu which remanded him to police custody till January 18, the officials said, adding he would be brought to Srinagar for questioning.

He was arrested by the NIA on November 25 in a case related to his alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Para, who recently won District Development Council (DDC) polls from his hometown in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was granted relief on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh and a personal bond of the like amount, the officials said.

However, he was whisked away by sleuths of a security agency as he came out of the Jammu district jail upon being released, but it was not immediately clear whether he was wanted in any other case or detained for questioning.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had expressed concern over his detention and sought intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for securing his release.

''Despite NIA court granting bail to @parawhid after thorough court proceedings, he has now been detained by CIK in Jammu. Under what law & for what crime has he been arrested? This is brazen contempt of court. Request @manojsinha_ji to intervene so that justice is served,'' Mehbooba had said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

2950 birds dead in Rajasthan, rapid response teams formed

As many as 2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts of Rajasthan, out of which 2200 are crows, the State Animal Husbandry Department AHD informed on Monday. Birendra Singh, Director of the state AHD said out of the 2,930 dead birds in t...

SC to pronounce orders on Tuesday on farm laws, farmers' protests

The Supreme Court will pronounce orders on Tuesday on various issues related to the new farm laws and the farmers ongoing protest at Delhi borders and may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India CJ...

Schools shut, supplies affected as Madrid clears record snow

Schools in Madrid were shut and some supermarkets ran out of fresh produce or were shuttered on Monday but most trains and flights had resumed operations after a huge snow storm hit the Spanish capital and several other regions over the wee...

Snow and heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic

A spate of rain and snow across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages. In Serbia, authorities on Monday prepared to clear tons of garbage clogging a lake in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021