Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pan India coastal security exercise to be held on Tue-Wed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:55 IST
Pan India coastal security exercise to be held on Tue-Wed
Representative image

In order to strengthen thecoastal defence mechanism, the Indian Navy and Coast Guardwill conduct a coastal security exercise named 'Sea Vigil' onTuesday and Wednesday, an official said.

This is the second edition of the largest coastaldefence exercise being conducted pan India in all coastalstates and union territories, the official said.

Aiming to validate the efficacy of the country'scoastal defence, the exercise would involve participation ofall stakeholders, said Captain Ajay Yadav, Command CoastalSecurity Officer at HQ Western Naval Command.

The exercise will be conducted under the aegis ofNaval Headquarters, Western Naval Command Headquarters,Eastern Naval Command, Southern Naval command and Andaman andNicobar Command.

It will have the participation of the Navy, Indian AirForce, Coast Guard, NSG, BSF, Police, Customs, CISF,Fisheries, DG Shipping, Port Trusts, SIDS, Oil HandlingAgencies etc, he added.

The exercise will see extensive utilisation oftechnological infrastructure, and effectiveness of the fishingcommunity in serving as the ''eyes and ears'' for early threatwarning will also be assessed, he said.

''Coordination with various stakeholders, seamless flowof information, sharing intelligence inputs with relevantsecurity authorities and implementation of best practices willbe exercised. SOPs for contingencies will be validated. Theexercise will help to identify and plus gaps in coastalsecurity,'' he said.

He said space-based Automatic Information System (AIS)has been installed on the ships for real time monitoring bythe Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) atGurugram and the information will be relayed to various JointOperation Centres (JOC).

Around 3.5 lakh fishing boats, which are less than 20meters are not mandated to install the AIS, and these vesselspose a challenge, though the process of their registration andgiving them colour codes is underway, he added.

Over 2500 community interaction programmes have beenconducted with the fishing community since 2009 by the Navyand Coast Guard, he said.

To strengthen coastal security, at least 46 radarstations have been installed and installation of 38 more isnearing completion, and eight mobile surveillance systems havealso been set up, the official said.

Operation Sagar Kavach is being conducted since 2009to check the preparedness of coastal security, and at least240 operations have been conducted, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress MPs, former Akali leader walk out from par panel meeting on agriculture

Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Chhaya Verma and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday staged a walkout from a meeting of the Standing Committee on Agriculture after the panel chairman refused to discuss Centres three farm...

Banks gross NPA may rise to 13.5 pc by Sep 2021: RBI FSR

Banks gross non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 under the baseline scenario, according to Financial Stability Report FSR released by the Reserve Bank of India.If the macroec...

Twitter shares dive 7% after Trump account suspension

Shares of Twitter Inc slumped 7 on Monday, on course to knock off about 2.5 billion from the market value of the social media company after it permanently suspended the account of U.S. President Donald Trump. The slide came as some Republic...

2950 birds dead in Rajasthan, rapid response teams formed

As many as 2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts of Rajasthan, out of which 2200 are crows, the State Animal Husbandry Department AHD informed on Monday. Birendra Singh, Director of the state AHD said out of the 2,930 dead birds in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021