Sonia Gandhi speaks to opposition leaders to plan joint strategy over farm laws
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to leaders of opposition parties to plan out a joint strategy in the budget session of Parliament regarding the Centre's new farm laws, sources said on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:34 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to leaders of opposition parties to plan out a joint strategy in the budget session of Parliament regarding the Centre's new farm laws, sources said on Monday. A meeting will also be held over the new laws before the start of Parliament session later this month, they said.
Congress is supporting agitation by farmers against new farm laws. The party has said it will stage protests outside governor houses across the country on January 15 to extend support to the ongoing farmers' agitation. The party is observing the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'. The party has also decided to bring like-minded opposition parties on one platform to discuss the farm laws before the start of the budget session of the Parliament.
Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan have passed bills to counter Centre's farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
