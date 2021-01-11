Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi speaks to opposition leaders to plan joint strategy over farm laws

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to leaders of opposition parties to plan out a joint strategy in the budget session of Parliament regarding the Centre's new farm laws, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:34 IST
Sonia Gandhi speaks to opposition leaders to plan joint strategy over farm laws
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to leaders of opposition parties to plan out a joint strategy in the budget session of Parliament regarding the Centre's new farm laws, sources said on Monday. A meeting will also be held over the new laws before the start of Parliament session later this month, they said.

Congress is supporting agitation by farmers against new farm laws. The party has said it will stage protests outside governor houses across the country on January 15 to extend support to the ongoing farmers' agitation. The party is observing the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'. The party has also decided to bring like-minded opposition parties on one platform to discuss the farm laws before the start of the budget session of the Parliament.

Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan have passed bills to counter Centre's farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP vet goes 350 km on bike with crow samples, CM hails effort

A veterinarian who rodepillion on his sons motorcycle for over 350 kilometres fromNiwari to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with crow samples for birdflu testing has come in for praise from Chief Minister ShivrajSingh Chouhan.RP Tiwari, assistant ...

Coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-21 to be conducted on 12-13 Jan

The second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-21 will be conducted on 12-13 January 2021. The exercise, inaugural edition of which was conducted in January 2019 will be undertaken along the entire 7516 km c...

REUTERS NEXT-Travel body rejects compulsory COVID-19 shots, experts say herd immunity distant

The head of a global travel organisation on Monday opposed making COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for travellers in the fight against the pandemic, despite scepticism about reaching herd immunity this year. Several health experts said d...

Congress MPs, former Akali leader walk out from par panel meeting on agriculture

Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Chhaya Verma and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday staged a walkout from a meeting of the Standing Committee on Agriculture after the panel chairman refused to discuss Centres three farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021