Hearing on charges in case against AP CM, others posted to January 21

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:06 IST
A special Enforcement Directorate(ED) court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing oncharges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularitiesin land allotment to some private companies.

The Court had earlier issued summons, asking all of themto appear before it on January 11 after the case wastransferred from a Metropolitan Sessions Judge court to the EDspecial court.

Most of those summoned, including representatives ofsome pharmaceutical companies, appeared before the court.

Jagan Mohan Reddy did not and his counsel filed apetition to dispense with his attendance, which was granted.

The ED registered cases against Jagan and the othersassociates on the basis of a FIR filed by the CBI over allegedquid pro quo investments in his companies.

The CBI had filed 11 charge sheets against the YSRCongress president and others and he has been named as theprime accused in the alleged deals.

The cases relate to investments made by several companiesin Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours(including land allotments) allegedly bestowed on them duringthe tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as ChiefMinister between 2004 and 2009.

