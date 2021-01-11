11-yr-old among 6 boys held for raping 2 minor girls in Bengal

Two girls were allegedly rapedby six boys including an 11-year-old in West Bengal's Birbhumdistrict and all the accused were arrested, police said onMonday.

A juvenile court sent the boys to a government hometill January 26 while the girls are being treated in ahospital. Both the accused and the victims were tribals.

One of the accused is stated to be only 11-year-old.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a localfestival was going on in their village under Rampurhat policestation area bordering Jharkhand.

The two girls were returning home from a villagegrocery store when the accused forcibly took them to a nearbyforest and raped them, police said.

The victims did not say anything about the incident totheir family members after going back home. But they startedsuffering from some ailments on Sunday and were taken toRampurhat Sub-divisional Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital suspected rape and informedthe police.

A team led by Rampurhat Sub-divisional Police OfficerShayan Ahmed went to the village and arrested the six accusedon Sunday night.

