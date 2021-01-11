Over 14,000 health workers registered in Mizoram for COVID-19 vaccine

More than 14,000 health workershave been registered in Mizoram for receiving the COVID-19vaccine in the first phase of the drive on January 16, anofficial statement said on Monday.

The collection of data for frontline workers isunderway, the statement issued by the state Information andPublic Relations Department said.

Mizoram, along with the rest of the country, hadconducted dry runs of the vaccination drive on January 2 and8.

The state government, apart from setting up a steeringcommittee, has established state, district and block leveltask forces for the drive, it said.

Four facilities have been identified in Aizawl andLunglei for the drive, the statement said.

Training programmes on COVID-19 vaccination were heldin the state, district and block levels, it said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga attended Prime MinisterNarendra Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers of statesand lieutenant governors of Union territories to review thepreparedness for the drive.

