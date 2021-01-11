Union Minister Sripad Naik injured in road mishap, wife killed

Union Minister for Ayush andDefence Shripad Y Naik was injured and his wife Vijaya andpersonal assistant killed when their car overturned at Ankolain Uttara Kannada district on Monday night, police said.

The minister's condition was stable, they said.

Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistantDeepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driverwere heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost his control over the carnear Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada andthe vehicle overturned.

''It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie itappears to be the case of the driver losing control of thecar'' a police officer told PTI.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over theaccident and condoled the demise of Naik's wife.

''Shocked to know that the car which Union MinisterShripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in UttaraKannada and the death of his wife.

My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naikand prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and thoseinjured,'' Yediyurappa tweeted.

