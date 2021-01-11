Pak Army chief meets PM Imran Khan; discusses national security situation

Left Menu
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the national security situation.General Bajwa, who was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence ISI chief Lt. Gen.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

General Bajwa, who was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, discussed the ''national security situation'' during the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

They also discussed the alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to the statement.

They also condemned the killing of ethnic Hazara Shia Muslims in Balochistan on January 3. It was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, according to the statement. The miners from the Shia Hazara community were shot dead after being abducted by the Islamic State terrorists in Mach area of restive Balochistan province.

Prime Minister Khan on Saturday met the families of victims and assured the minority community that the government and the entire nation stands with them.

The Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

