Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Shripad Naik hurt in accident; wife, aide dead

Prima facieit appears to be the case of the driver losing control of thecar, a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.Naiks wife was brought dead to the hospital inKarnataka, while his personal assistant succumbed to injuriesat the medical facility, the sources in Panaji said.The sources said the Union Minister of State forAYUSHs car skidded and rammed into a roadside tree.All the occupants, including the driver, were takenout of the wreckage of the car, which was badly damaged.Visuals from the site showed Naik being shifted in anambulance in an unconscious state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:01 IST
Union minister Shripad Naik hurt in accident; wife, aide dead

Union minister Shripad Naik wasinjured, while his wife and an aide died in a road accident inadjoining Karnataka on Monday, an official said.

Naik's wife Vijaya and the aide were travelling withthe minister when their car met with an accident near Ankolain Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to his homestate Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Naik (68) was brought to Goa Medical College andHospital (GMCH) near Panaji around 11.10 pm in a criticalcondition, sources said.

In Bengaluru, the Karnataka police said Naik, alongwith his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidanteSai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur toGokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost his control over the carnear Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada andthe vehicle overturned, they said.

''It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facieit appears to be the case of the driver losing control of thecar,'' a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.

Naiks wife was brought dead to the hospital inKarnataka, while his personal assistant succumbed to injuriesat the medical facility, the sources in Panaji said.

The sources said the Union Minister of State forAYUSH's car skidded and rammed into a roadside tree.

All the occupants, including the driver, were takenout of the wreckage of the car, which was badly damaged.

Visuals from the site showed Naik being shifted in anambulance in an unconscious state. As the ambulance enteredGoa, the state police escorted it to the GMCH.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived at the GMCHbefore the ambulance reached the government-run hospital wheremedical specialists were ready to treat Naik, who is also thejunior defence minister.

After holding preliminary discussions with doctors,including Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Sawant took thephysicians in his car to the ambulance, which was on the wayto the hospital, for providing immediate attention to Naik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sawant and askedhim to ensure proper medical treatment for the minister, thesources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawantabout speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP from North Goa.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled thedemise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik'sspeedy recovery.

In Panaji, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade,General Secretary Satish Dhond and other party office-bearersgathered at the GMCH to enquire about Naik's condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tumbles as Trump ban puts social media in spotlight

Shares of Twitter Inc tumbled over 6 on Monday after its move to permanently suspend U.S. President Donald Trumps widely-followed account spurred concern among investors over the future regulation of social networks. Twitter said on Friday ...

Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to gherao Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would als...

Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.The state ...

France's new COVID infections down but hospitalisations up

The French health ministry reported 3,582 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure lower than Sundays 15,944 and than last Mondays 4,022 but the number of people hospitalised for the disease was up for the secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021