Union minister Shripad Naik hurt in accident; wife, aide dead

Union minister Shripad Naik wasinjured, while his wife and an aide died in a road accident inadjoining Karnataka on Monday, an official said.

Naik's wife Vijaya and the aide were travelling withthe minister when their car met with an accident near Ankolain Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to his homestate Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Naik (68) was brought to Goa Medical College andHospital (GMCH) near Panaji around 11.10 pm in a criticalcondition, sources said.

In Bengaluru, the Karnataka police said Naik, alongwith his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidanteSai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur toGokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost his control over the carnear Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada andthe vehicle overturned, they said.

''It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facieit appears to be the case of the driver losing control of thecar,'' a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.

Naiks wife was brought dead to the hospital inKarnataka, while his personal assistant succumbed to injuriesat the medical facility, the sources in Panaji said.

The sources said the Union Minister of State forAYUSH's car skidded and rammed into a roadside tree.

All the occupants, including the driver, were takenout of the wreckage of the car, which was badly damaged.

Visuals from the site showed Naik being shifted in anambulance in an unconscious state. As the ambulance enteredGoa, the state police escorted it to the GMCH.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived at the GMCHbefore the ambulance reached the government-run hospital wheremedical specialists were ready to treat Naik, who is also thejunior defence minister.

After holding preliminary discussions with doctors,including Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Sawant took thephysicians in his car to the ambulance, which was on the wayto the hospital, for providing immediate attention to Naik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sawant and askedhim to ensure proper medical treatment for the minister, thesources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawantabout speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP from North Goa.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled thedemise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik'sspeedy recovery.

In Panaji, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade,General Secretary Satish Dhond and other party office-bearersgathered at the GMCH to enquire about Naik's condition.

