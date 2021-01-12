Drugs case: Former Minister's son Aditya Alva held

Aditya Alva, an accused in thehigh profile drugs case in Karnataka, has been arrested,police said here on Tuesday.

Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, has beenabsconding for the past five months ever since the statepolice launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliersand rave party organisers.

He was arrested on Monday night in Chennai, based on atip-off.

''Absconding accused Aditya Alva has been arrested inChennai in connection with the drug case registered atcottonpet police station...,'' a police official said.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani,party organisers Viren Khanna, Aditya Agarwal, RTO clerk KRavishankar, a few Nigerians and several others were arrestedalready in this connection.

Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers,peddlers and consumers after the Narcotics Control Bureauarrested three people from Bengaluru with drug haul last year.

The trio had told the NCB sleuths that they weresupplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

