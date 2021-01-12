Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs case: Former Minister's son Aditya Alva held

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:23 IST
Drugs case: Former Minister's son Aditya Alva held

Aditya Alva, an accused in thehigh profile drugs case in Karnataka, has been arrested,police said here on Tuesday.

Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, has beenabsconding for the past five months ever since the statepolice launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliersand rave party organisers.

He was arrested on Monday night in Chennai, based on atip-off.

''Absconding accused Aditya Alva has been arrested inChennai in connection with the drug case registered atcottonpet police station...,'' a police official said.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani,party organisers Viren Khanna, Aditya Agarwal, RTO clerk KRavishankar, a few Nigerians and several others were arrestedalready in this connection.

Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers,peddlers and consumers after the Narcotics Control Bureauarrested three people from Bengaluru with drug haul last year.

The trio had told the NCB sleuths that they weresupplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...

U.S. judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana late on Monday blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row in the United States, on mental health grounds, based on evidence that she was unable to unders...

Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.German bakerys syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go downA spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021