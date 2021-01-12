Left Menu
Urdu Bulletin: SC's comments on farm laws, PM Modi's meet with CMs over COVID-19 covered prominently

Supreme Court's comments on farm laws and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of various states over COVID-19 situation figured prominently in Tuesday edition of various Urdu publications.

12-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court's comments on farm laws and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of various states over COVID-19 situation figured prominently in Tuesday edition of various Urdu publications. Another item of focus in these publications was the vaccine rollout and transportation also made headlines.

Inquilab: The publication leads with the report 'Stop farm laws otherwise we will: SC". It reported that the Supreme Court has called it an "intensified despair", expressing strict resentment over the government's statement in tackling the farmers' protest and said that a committee will be set up to end the deadlock. The publication also highlighted a story titled "Country is moving towards food crisis: Mamata Banerjee". It also gave front-page space to a story about Serum Institute of India (SII) receiving a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

Rashtriya Sahara: It also gave prominent space to Supreme Court's comments on farm laws with the headline "SC strict on farm laws". The newspaper also carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that India's vaccines are cheapest in the world

Hindustan Express: On its page one the paper carries "Modi should apologise to farmers after considering court verdict: Congress". It reported that Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to farmers and pay tribute to those who died during the protest following Supreme Court's comments on farms laws while hearing various petitions on Monday. The newspaper also highlighted PM Modi's appeal to chief ministers of all States, UTs not to let rumours spread about the coronavirus. The newspaper also referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark in which she stated that NRC and NPR will not be implemented in Bengal. (ANI)

