UK PM Johnson's cycling trip was not illegal- London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldn't comment further on an individual case.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:13 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cycle trip to a park 7 miles from Downing Street was not against the law, adding that she wouldn't comment further on an individual case. "What I can say is it is not against the law," the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police told BBC radio.

Johnson has been criticised for cycling to the Olympic Park in east London when COVID rules instruct people to stay local when exercising. Dick said a clear definition of local would be helpful.

"Anything that brings greater clarity for officers and the public in general will be a good thing," she said.

