Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Home Guard jawan fires indiscriminately, gets killed by cops

A 52-year-old Home Guardpersonnel was shot dead in a police encounter after heindiscriminately fired many rounds in a fit of mentaldistress, leading to an initial impression that it was anaxal attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.Manavendra Singh Dhillon, Superintendent of Police,Munger, said the incident took place at an outpost inBariarpur police station area, where sounds of gunshots wereheard past midnight on Monday.We were told by the police station concerned that asuspected naxal attack has taken place and gunshots were beingfired in the thick of the dark.

PTI | Munger | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:34 IST
Bihar Home Guard jawan fires indiscriminately, gets killed by cops

A 52-year-old Home Guardpersonnel was shot dead in a police encounter after heindiscriminately fired many rounds in a fit of ''mentaldistress'', leading to an initial impression that it was anaxal attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Manavendra Singh Dhillon, Superintendent of Police,Munger, said the incident took place at an outpost inBariarpur police station area, where sounds of gunshots wereheard past midnight on Monday.

''We were told by the police station concerned that asuspected naxal attack has taken place and gunshots were beingfired in the thick of the dark. We rushed, with a heavycontingent, to the site of incident which is surrounded bydense forests and vulnerable to Maoists' strikes,'' he said.

''Retaliatory fire began from our side. In course oftime, we learnt that it was Home Guard jawan Mohd Zahid whowas firing the shots. Those who knew him well said he had beenin mental distress for some time,'' the SP added.

The fusillade stopped after firing from the other sideended. Zahid's bullet-riddled body was found lying in a poolof blood inside an open roof lavatory close to the outpostfrom where he had been firing in the air, said Dhillon.

The body was sent for post-mortem and furtherinvestigations were underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN needs access to China's Xinjiang to review abuse allegations- UK's Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the United Nations needed access to Chinas Xinjiang region to verify allegations of forced labour and other human rights violations.The number one thing to advance the debate in a sensi...

Gap of 28 days between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, effectiveness to begin after 14 days: Govt

There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness will begin 14 days after the second dose, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said...

UN agencies and partners establish global Ebola vaccine stockpile

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with fatality rates varying from 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Thousands of people have lost their lives to the disease, since the virus was first discovered in 1976. This vaccine is ...

Bird flu: Centre asks states to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits

The Centre on Tuesday said it has issued advisories to states regarding testing protocols for bird flu and also asked them to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.Till Monday, bird flu outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021