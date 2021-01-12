Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Woman, her lover get life term for killing her husband in 2016

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:49 IST
UP: Woman, her lover get life term for killing her husband in 2016

A local court here has sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment over the murder of her husband, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant District Government Counsel Surendra Rajput said that Judge Avnish Kumar Rai on Monday found Priti and her lover Krishna Kumar guilty of killing Priti's husband Raghuraj (35) using a sharp edged weapon, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

The government lawyer said Raghuraj was killed on April 4, 2016, while he was sleeping on the terrace of his house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN needs access to China's Xinjiang to review abuse allegations- UK's Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the United Nations needed access to Chinas Xinjiang region to verify allegations of forced labour and other human rights violations.The number one thing to advance the debate in a sensi...

Gap of 28 days between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, effectiveness to begin after 14 days: Govt

There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness will begin 14 days after the second dose, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said...

UN agencies and partners establish global Ebola vaccine stockpile

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with fatality rates varying from 25 per cent to 90 per cent. Thousands of people have lost their lives to the disease, since the virus was first discovered in 1976. This vaccine is ...

Bird flu: Centre asks states to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits

The Centre on Tuesday said it has issued advisories to states regarding testing protocols for bird flu and also asked them to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.Till Monday, bird flu outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021