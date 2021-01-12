UP: Woman, her lover get life term for killing her husband in 2016

A local court here has sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment over the murder of her husband, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant District Government Counsel Surendra Rajput said that Judge Avnish Kumar Rai on Monday found Priti and her lover Krishna Kumar guilty of killing Priti's husband Raghuraj (35) using a sharp edged weapon, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

The government lawyer said Raghuraj was killed on April 4, 2016, while he was sleeping on the terrace of his house.

