Court extends NCB custody of two held in drug seizure case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A magistrate court here onTuesday extended by three days the Narcotics Control Bureau's(NCB) custody of a British national and another accusedarrested in a drugs seizure case.

The NCB had on Saturday arrested British nationalKaran Sajnani for allegedly supplying imported strains ofganja in Mumbai and his questioning led to the arrest ofRahila Furniturewala, a suspect in the drug case probed afterthe death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The duo was produced before a magistrate court at theend of their previous remand.

Seeking further custody, special public prosecutorAtul Sarpande submitted that the accused were not cooperatingwith the probe agency.

The court was told that Sajnani imported drugs fromthe US, mixed them with local ganja and eventually sold thecontraband by labelling it as an herbal product.

Further, the NCB submitted that Furniturewala washandling Sajani's finances and all the payments were madethrough her debit and credit cards and her accounts.

Accepting the NCB's plea, the court extended the duo'scustody by three days.

The NCB on Saturday recovered over 200 kg of ganja,including imported strains like 'OG Kush' (a strain ofcannabis indica) and curated marijuana, some of which sourcedfrom the US.

It also conducted searches in Khar (west) andrecovered a huge stash of imported strains of ganja fromSajnani.

The NCB has alleged that Sajnani had rolled the drugsinto joints to supply them to high-class clientele in Mumbaiand other states.

