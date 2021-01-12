Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy minister says no further stimulus needed - Die Zeit

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:51 IST
German economy minister says no further stimulus needed - Die Zeit

Germany does not need a second stimulus package to counter the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, given the existing support measures and as vaccination takes hold, economy minister Peter Altmaier told Die Zeit.

Altmaier said that with infection rates remaining high, Germany faces a very difficult two to three months ahead, but stopped short of saying that extra support measures were needed.

"No we do not need another stimulus programme," Altmaier said in an interview published on Tuesday, adding that he would seek to revive the economy through structural reforms instead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Foreign Trade Policy to be rolled out from April: Govt

Indias new Foreign Trade Policy, under formulation, will come into effect from April 1, 2021 for five years and will strive to make the country a leader in international trade, the government said on Tuesday. The information was shared with...

First lot of 10 lakh COVID vaccines for Bengal, NE states arrive at Kolkata airport

The first consignment of 10 lakhdoses of COVID-19 vaccines -- 6.89 lakh for Bengal and therest for nearby states -- arrived here on Tuesday afternoon ina special cargo flight from Punes Serum Institute, a seniorofficial of the state health ...

OBITUARY-Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul who made big bets on Trump and Netanyahu, dies at 87

Combative self-made billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who assembled the worlds largest casino empire and used his fortune to nurture conservative politicians and policies in the United States and Israel, has died at age 87. The American casino m...

Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021