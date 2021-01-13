2 arrested, juvenile apprehended in robbery case in Delhi

Two men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with a robbery case last week wherein a woman got injured after she fell off a moving e-rickshaw during the incident, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Ajay (21) and Vaibhav (20), they said. On Monday, police got a tip-off and apprehended the accused persons from Ring Road Shalimar Bagh to Azadpur Flyover while they were roaming on a bike, a senior police officer said. A countrymade pistol loaded with one cartridge, a knife and one live cartridge were seized from their possession, he said. During interrogation, Ajay and Vaibhav disclosed that they along with the juvenile used to roam around in the area on stolen bikes for committing robbery or snatching purses or mobile phones, the officer said. The accused duo admitted to their role in the robbery case of Shalimar Bagh area where a 30-year-old woman was injured after she fell off a moving e-rickshaw while resisting an attempt by them to snatch her bag at Azadpur Flyover on Friday.

The purse had Rs 26,000 cash and some documents. Police recovered the purse with Rs 5,000 cash and the documents.

The accused were involved in several cases of robbery, snatching and auto-lifting. Four stolen bikes and 11 mobile phones have been seized from their possession, police added. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)