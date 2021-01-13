Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top US military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 04:06 IST
Top US military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech

Amid worry about renewed violence on Inauguration Day, the military's top leaders issued a written reminder to all service members that the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week was an anti-democratic, criminal act, and that the right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence.

A memo, issued on Tuesday, signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also reminded military members that Joe Biden was duly elected as the next president and will be sworn in to office on January 20.

The memo was unusual in that the military leadership, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, felt compelled to remind service members that it is wrong to disrupt the constitutional process. It comes as law enforcement agencies attempt to determine the full extent of criminal activity at the Capitol and to discover the extent of participation by current or past military members.

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law,” the memo said. ''The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection.

“As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law,” it read. Ahead of next week's inauguration and President Donald Trump's departure from office, the National Guard is gearing up to provide support to law enforcement agencies. There is no plan to use active-duty forces in security operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WWF urges pandemic reset to stop forest loss for harmful food production

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world has lost tropical forest equivalent to the size of California over a 13-year period, green group WWF said on Wednesday, calling for COVID-19 recovery plans to rev...

Global investors call for end to seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

A group of leading investors on Wednesday called for an end to a crisis involving hundreds of thousands of seafarers stuck on ships for many months due to COVID-19, warning that the situation was creating bigger risks every day.About 90 of ...

Half of women put off by macho language in job adverts

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Biased language in some job adverts in Britain deters as many as one in two women from applying, a study said on Wednesday, amid a push to attract more women to male-dominated sector...

Critical care staff suffer trauma and severe anxiety due to COVID-19 - UK study

Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units ICU in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling theyd be better off dead, according to a study publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021