Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Modi today

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at 11

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:54 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at 11:45 am. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at 11:45 am. He is expected to discuss three Central agricultural laws and farmers' issues with the Prime Minister, sources said.

Among other issues, discussion on textile hubs, airports, east-west corridors, railway routes is also likely to take place, sources added. On Tuesday, Chautala along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst the ongoing protests by farmers.

Chautala had earlier said that he will resign from his post in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government if he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of farmers' crops. Farmers protesting against three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

