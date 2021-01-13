Left Menu
Annual nationwide pulse polio drive postponed

India has postponed its pulse polio immunisation drive, scheduled for January 17 as part of the National Polio Eradication Programme, due to unforeseen activities, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"This is with reference to the letter noT-13012/0112020-lmm dated on 19.11.2020 regarding the scheduled date of Polio NID round. In this regard, this is to inform that due to unforeseen activities, it is decided to postpone the scheduled Polio NID round from 17th January 2021till further notice," read the notice issued by Advisor on Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Pradeep Halder.

On January 8, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced a three-day national immunisation drive for polio from January 17 onwards, but the Ministry has postponed it in view of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

