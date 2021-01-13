Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP hooch tragedy:Toll reaches 20, Morena collector, SP removed

A campaignshould be launched against illegal liquor sale in the state,the official said quoting Chouhan.State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary IS Bains, DGP V K Jouhri, Additional Chief Secretary RajeshRajora were among those present in the review meeting.Meanwhile, the police registered a case against sevenpersons in connection with the incident and declared a rewardof Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, an official said.The case has been registered under Indian Penal CodeSection 304 culpable homicide not amounting to murder andprovisions of the Excise Act, the police said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:41 IST
MP hooch tragedy:Toll reaches 20, Morena collector, SP removed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six more people have diedafter consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morenadistrict, raising the toll to 20, a police official said onWednesday.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the removal of Morena'scollector and superintendent of police, after holding a reviewmeeting on the situation on Wednesday, another official said.

Police said they have registered a case against sevenpeople in connection with the incident and launched a searchfor them.

''The death toll is now 20 as six more people diedafter consumption of spurious liquor by villagers in Morena,''Deputy Inspector General, Chambal range, Rajesh Hingankar toldPTI.

Besides, 21 other people are currently undergoingtreatment in Morena and Gwalior, he said.

''An initial autopsy report revealed the cause of deathas consumption of excess liquor which damaged vital bodyparts. The viscera have been sent to the Forensic ScienceLaboratory in Sagar for examination,'' Morena's in-charge ChiefMedical and Health Officer Dr R C Bandil said.

The forensic science lab's report will reveal theexact nature of poison in the liquor, he said.

Meanwhile after chairing a high-level meeting at hisresidence in Bhopal, CM Chouhan directed for the removal ofMorena collector and SP, a public relations departmentofficial said.

The collector and SP would be held directlyresponsible in such matters, the chief minister warned andsaid he will not remain a ''mute spectator'' over such issues.

''It is a painful and very inhuman incident. A campaignshould be launched against illegal liquor sale in the state,''the official said quoting Chouhan.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary IS Bains, DGP V K Jouhri, Additional Chief Secretary RajeshRajora were among those present in the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against sevenpersons in connection with the incident and declared a rewardof Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, an official said.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal CodeSection 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) andprovisions of the Excise Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs FSSAI to finalise draft Packaging Regulations within 3 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalise the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Just...

Motor racing-Australian F1 postponed over quarantine - minister

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November because it would not have been possible for hundreds of team staff to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, the sports minister of Victoria state said on Wednesday....

US won't observe Uganda's election as accreditations denied

The United States ambassador to Uganda said Wednesday the embassy has cancelled plans to observe the countrys tense presidential election on Thursday, citing a decision by electoral authorities to deny accreditation to most members of the o...

Central African Republic security forces repel attack on capital - PM

Security forces in Central African Republic have repelled an attack by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021