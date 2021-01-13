MP hooch tragedy:Toll reaches 20, Morena collector, SP removed

Six more people have diedafter consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morenadistrict, raising the toll to 20, a police official said onWednesday.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the removal of Morena'scollector and superintendent of police, after holding a reviewmeeting on the situation on Wednesday, another official said.

Police said they have registered a case against sevenpeople in connection with the incident and launched a searchfor them.

''The death toll is now 20 as six more people diedafter consumption of spurious liquor by villagers in Morena,''Deputy Inspector General, Chambal range, Rajesh Hingankar toldPTI.

Besides, 21 other people are currently undergoingtreatment in Morena and Gwalior, he said.

''An initial autopsy report revealed the cause of deathas consumption of excess liquor which damaged vital bodyparts. The viscera have been sent to the Forensic ScienceLaboratory in Sagar for examination,'' Morena's in-charge ChiefMedical and Health Officer Dr R C Bandil said.

The forensic science lab's report will reveal theexact nature of poison in the liquor, he said.

Meanwhile after chairing a high-level meeting at hisresidence in Bhopal, CM Chouhan directed for the removal ofMorena collector and SP, a public relations departmentofficial said.

The collector and SP would be held directlyresponsible in such matters, the chief minister warned andsaid he will not remain a ''mute spectator'' over such issues.

''It is a painful and very inhuman incident. A campaignshould be launched against illegal liquor sale in the state,''the official said quoting Chouhan.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary IS Bains, DGP V K Jouhri, Additional Chief Secretary RajeshRajora were among those present in the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against sevenpersons in connection with the incident and declared a rewardof Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, an official said.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal CodeSection 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) andprovisions of the Excise Act, the police said.

