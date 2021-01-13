Drugs case: Maha minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law summoned

Maharashtra cabinet ministerNawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was summoned by theNarcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case onWednesday, an official said.

Khan was seen entering the NCB's office at BallardEstate in South Mumbai around 10 am.

He was summoned by the agencyafter it found analleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one ofthe accused in a drugs case, in which British national KaranSajnani and two others were arrested with 200 kg of drugs lastweek, sourcessaid.

The NCB wants to record Khan's statement over thistransaction, they said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, oneof the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai,which is frequented by celebrities, in connection with thesame case.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons, includingBritish national Sajnani, with 200 kg of drugs from Khar andBandra areas here, an official earlier said.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, he said.

