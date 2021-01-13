Left Menu
PTI | Bhopalmorena | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:50 IST
MP hooch tragedy:Toll reaches 20, Morena collector, SP removed

With the death of six morepersons, the toll in the hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh'sMorena district has risen to 20, prompting Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan to order the removal of the districtcollector and superintendent of police and to form ahigh-level probe committee.

A senior police officer said 21 people are currentlyundergoing treatment in Morena and Gwalior.

A medical officer said that initial autopsy reportrevealed the cause of the death as consumption of excessliquor which damaged vital body organs of the deceased.

''The death toll (in the Morena spurious liquorincident) stands 20 now as six more people have died. Besides,21 other people are undergoing treatment in Morena andGwalior,'' Deputy Inspector General, Chambal range, RajeshHingankar told PTI.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the chiefminister ordered the removal of Morena collector and the SP,after holding a review meeting on the situation on Wednesday,another official said.

A three-member committee, to be headed by AdditionalChief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, has been constituted toprobe the incident from various angles.

''Additional Director General of Police (CID) A SaiManohar, and Deputy Inspector General Mithilesh Shukla are twoother members of the panel,'' Rajora said.

As per preliminary reports, some residents of Manpurand Pahawali villages in Morena district consumed awhite-coloured liquor on Monday night. Later, people in someother nearby villages also fell ill after consuming suspectedspurious liquor, police had said.

Police have registered a case against seven people inconnection with the incident on the charge of culpablehomicide not amounting to murder and under the Excise Act, anddeclared a reward of Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, anofficial said.

''An initial autopsy report revealed the cause of deathas consumption of excess liquor which damaged vital bodyparts. The viscera have been sent to the Forensic ScienceLaboratory in Sagar for examination,'' Morena's in-charge ChiefMedical and Health Officer Dr R C Bandil said.

The forensic science lab's report will reveal theexact nature of poison in the liquor, he said.

CM Chouhan told the high-level meeting held at hisresidence in Bhopal that the collector and SP would be helddirectly responsible in such matters, a Public Relationsdepartment official said.

The CM said he will not remain a ''mute spectator'' tosuch incidents.

''It is a painful and very inhuman incident. A campaignshould be launched against illegal liquor sale in the state,''the official quoted Chouhan as saying.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary IS Bains, DGP V K Jouhri, Additional Chief Secretary RajeshRajora were among those present in the review meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

