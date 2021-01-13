J&K LG meets family of goldsmith killed over domicile certificate

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday visited the family of goldsmith Satpal Nischal who was shot dead by terrorists at his shop here on December 31, just days after he had obtained a domicile certificate. The Lieutenant Governor expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, an official spokesman said.

Condemning the killing strongly, Sinha said a high-level investigation has already been initiated. He assured the family that those involved in the heinous act will be brought to justice very soon.

The Lieutenant Governor offered condolences to the family members of the deceased, saying such despicable and cowardly act will not go unpunished.

The family informed the Lieutenant Governor that they have been living in Kashmir for the past 50 years and have developed very cordial relations with the local people. On December 31, terrorists had shot dead Nischal, believed to be 62 years old, at a busy Srinagar market, days after he had obtained the domicile certificate granting him the right to own land and property in Jammu and Kashmir.

