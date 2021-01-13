Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human Rights Watch slams China's 'appalling year' of violations

China had an "appalling year" for human rights in 2020, a leading advocacy group said on Wednesday, with a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, repression of Muslim Uighurs and the silencing of people reporting on the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:00 IST
Human Rights Watch slams China's 'appalling year' of violations

China had an "appalling year" for human rights in 2020, a leading advocacy group said on Wednesday, with a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, repression of Muslim Uighurs and the silencing of people reporting on the coronavirus outbreak. A Chinese court last month handed down a four-year jail term to a citizen-journalist who reported from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus before it spread across the globe, while others who did the same have disappeared.

"To crack down on whistleblowers and citizen-journalists at this particular moment ... helps highlight to the rest of the world what the consequences of violations inside China can be," Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said after the release of the group's World Report 2021. HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth told Reuters Television in Geneva that China remained the biggest threat to global human rights and that President Xi Jinping had "embarked on the most intense repression" in the country since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

China last year introduced a national security law in the former British colony of Hong Kong, under which 53 pro-democracy activists were arrested in dawn raids last week, while Beijing also faced accusations - which it denies - of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in the restive farwestern region of Xinjiang. Richardson, speaking at a webinar, compared the Uighurs' plight to that of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar but noted a much weaker international response.

She also said it was problematic that the European Union, after a year in which China "publicly shred" its human rights commitments, agreed on an investment pact with Beijing, only setting out vague expectations that China will consider abiding by higher standards on forced labour and other issues. But she noted more governments were coming together to criticise China.

"Putting a dent in the Chinese government's sense of impunity for serious human rights violations is a real priority, we think, for governments and for institutions like the UN," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Belarus reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk Belarus, January 13 ANIXinhua Belarus reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its nationwide tally to 217,696, according to the countrys health ministry.There have been 2,281 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringin...

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

In a judgement that is likely to bring relief to inter faith couples, the Allahabad High Court Wednesday declared as optional the mandatory publication of notice of intended marriages under the Special Marriage Act, saying it violated the R...

Attacked by mob trying to occupy land, Assam forest personnel open fire

Six members of aforest department team were injured in an attack by a mobattempting to occupy its land in Assams Kokrajhar district onWednesday, following which the personnel opened fire, anofficial said.However, no casualty was reported in...

VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021