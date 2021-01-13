Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL claims group of Delhi residents caused Rs 500cr loss to exchequer:HC issues notice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:20 IST
PIL claims group of Delhi residents caused Rs 500cr loss to exchequer:HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre, AAP government and various probe agencies on a PIL alleging that certain persons through their group companies have caused a loss to the tune of Rs 500 crores to the exchequer.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Urban Development, Delhi government, Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, Commissioner of Income Tax and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU) and sought their stand on the petition which has alleged that the group of companies run by eight Delhi residents have ''swindled'' huge amounts from financial institutions and nationalised banks. The bench asked the two governments and the probe agencies to ''look into the matter and inform the court''.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Vikas Mahajan appeared for the ministry while central government standing counsels Anil Soni and Amit Mahajan appeared for FIU and ED, respectively.

The plea by Ankur Gupta, who is a wholesale dealer of Indian apparels, has claimed that he had made complaints to the CBI, ED, Income Tax department and FIU regarding the activities of the eight individuals and their group companies, but till date no action was taken by them and therefore, he moved the high court.

Gupta, represented by senior advocate Salman Khurshid, has alleged that the eight persons through their group companies obtain loans from financial institutions and nationalised banks on the basis of fictitious trade transactions, over-valued immovable assets and non-existent shell companies and then re-route it back to them through their various firms and companies.

He has further alleged that these persons who had no financial wherewithal prior to 2009 now have assets worth hundreds of crores and reside in posh areas of the national capital.

These individuals have floated more than 100 shell companies which are used to launder the money obtained from the banks, the petition has alleged and further claimed that the siphoned off amounts are used to purchase properties and other assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray regions former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF officials were killed, and...

Owaisi's party to contest UP panchayat polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM is likely to contest the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP.The SBSP, headed by former UP minister Om ...

Textiles industry to be stable in FY22, expected to touch pre-Covid level: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said the textile industrys performance will recover to pre-Covid levels in the next fiscal on account of boost in demands from domestic as well as export markets.The agency assigned outlook for the sector as ...

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February - lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday. Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Jansse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021