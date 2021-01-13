PIL claims group of Delhi residents caused Rs 500cr loss to exchequer:HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre, AAP government and various probe agencies on a PIL alleging that certain persons through their group companies have caused a loss to the tune of Rs 500 crores to the exchequer.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Urban Development, Delhi government, Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, Commissioner of Income Tax and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU) and sought their stand on the petition which has alleged that the group of companies run by eight Delhi residents have ''swindled'' huge amounts from financial institutions and nationalised banks. The bench asked the two governments and the probe agencies to ''look into the matter and inform the court''.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Vikas Mahajan appeared for the ministry while central government standing counsels Anil Soni and Amit Mahajan appeared for FIU and ED, respectively.

The plea by Ankur Gupta, who is a wholesale dealer of Indian apparels, has claimed that he had made complaints to the CBI, ED, Income Tax department and FIU regarding the activities of the eight individuals and their group companies, but till date no action was taken by them and therefore, he moved the high court.

Gupta, represented by senior advocate Salman Khurshid, has alleged that the eight persons through their group companies obtain loans from financial institutions and nationalised banks on the basis of fictitious trade transactions, over-valued immovable assets and non-existent shell companies and then re-route it back to them through their various firms and companies.

He has further alleged that these persons who had no financial wherewithal prior to 2009 now have assets worth hundreds of crores and reside in posh areas of the national capital.

These individuals have floated more than 100 shell companies which are used to launder the money obtained from the banks, the petition has alleged and further claimed that the siphoned off amounts are used to purchase properties and other assets.

