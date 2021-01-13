IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

IAS official Tukaram Mundhe, whowas awaiting a new posting for the past few months, wasappointed as secretary of the Maharashtra State Human RightsCommission on Wednesday, an official release said.

Mundhe was earlier municipal commissioner in Nagpur,but in August he was transferred and appointed as membersecretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) inMumbai.

In September another official was given the charge ofMJP secretary post and Mundhe was awaiting posting since then.

On Wednesday the government also transferredMaharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Limited MD Arvind Kumaras Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation, Marketing,and Textile departments.

Kumar, a 1985-batch officer, was in news in Octoberafter he was accused of using foul language about some seniorofficials in WhatsApp chats.

D B Gawade, another IAS officer, was appointed asjoint secretary, Public Health Department.

National Rural Livelihood Mission Chief ExecutiveOfficer Uday Jadhav was appointed as secretary, MaharashtraState Child Rights Commission.

