Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Transport Dept to launch 3-day drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

The Delhi Transport Department will launch a full-fledged three-day drive from January 14 to penalise vehicle owners found without the mandatory high-security registration plate HSRP and colour-coded sticker, officials said on Wednesday.So far, we have been conducting a drive limited to a few areas by deploying nine enforcement teams. Violators are being fined Rs 5,500 by Transport Department teams.According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:43 IST
Delhi Transport Dept to launch 3-day drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

The Delhi Transport Department will launch a ''full-fledged'' three-day drive from January 14 to penalise vehicle owners found without the mandatory high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker, officials said on Wednesday.

So far, we have been conducting a drive limited to a few areas by deploying nine enforcement teams. The number of teams will be increased to 50 and they will catch violators across the city from Thursday to Saturday, a senior Transport Department officer said.

The ''full-fledged'' drive will again be followed by the ''limited'' drive, he said.

All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders. Violators are being fined Rs 5,500 by Transport Department teams.

According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.

The stickers, which are also known as the third registration plate, the other two being the HSRP and the one at the front of a vehicle, can be booked by vehicle owners online through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com.

The colour-coded stickers can also be booked online.

A vehicle owner who has booked HSRP and colour-coded sticker online will not be penalised if he or she produces the booking receipt, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spanish regions toughen COVID-19 response, Madrid blames UK strain

The Spanish regions of Galicia, La Rioja and Cantabria became the latest to tighten coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday amid a spiralling national infection rate that government officials have blamed on lax adherence to the rules over Chr...

Cuttack to get world-class inter-state bus terminal

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminalwill be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after SubhashChandra Bose, marking the revolutionarys 125th birthanniversary.He said the bus terminal will be...

US team out of men's handball worlds with coronavirus

The United States mens handball team has been forced to withdraw from the world championships in Egypt after a coronavirus outbreak.The International Handball Federation said late Tuesday there were several positive results after the obliga...

ISL 7: Chennaiyin FC inches closer to top 4 with 2-1 win over Odisha

Their first clash in this seasons Indian Super League ISL on Sunday may have ended in a goalless draw, but Chennaiyin FCs encounter against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday wasnt short of goals. After struggling for goals all seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021