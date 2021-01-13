Left Menu
UP HC seeks phase-wise details of state’s anti-Covid inoculation plan

On the earlier hearing, the court had directed the state and central governments to place before it a definite date and intended programme as to when and how the vaccination for the elimination of Covid-19 would be done in UP.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:24 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it of the phase-wise anti-Covid vaccination programme in the state, t be launched from January 16.

A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar also asked the Centre to apprise it of the inoculation programme in the state after a timeline of the vaccination plan in the state, submitted by UP principal secretary (Health) mentioned only the rollout date – January 16.

The bench sought the details from the two governments by January 22, the next date of hearing of a plea seeking the court’s intervention in the government steps against the spread of the pandemic. During the adjudication of the lawsuit, the state government also apprised the court of its various guidelines and precautions aimed at containing the spread of the virus during Magh Mela in Allahabad.

The court said it “hopes and trusts” that the guidelines placed before it would be adhered to religiously. On the earlier hearing, the court had directed the state and central governments to place before it a definite date and intended programme as to when and how the vaccination for the elimination of Covid-19 would be done in UP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

