Pak, Turkey and Azerbaijan hold trilateral; discuss steps to broaden ties

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:37 IST
Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday decided to broaden and strengthen their cooperation in different sectors and also enhance people-to-people linkages.

Foreign ministers of the three Muslims nations held their second trilateral meeting in Islamabad and addressed a joint press conference at its end.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they discussed cooperation in trade, investment, people-to-people relations, security and other subjects in addition to challenges like the coronavirus pandemic, Islamophobia and problems of Muslim minorities across the region.

“We want to enhance linkages through parliamentary exchanges, enhanced media interaction and collaboration between our think tanks, artists and tourists,” he said.

The three countries also decided to support one another on all issues of core national interests.

